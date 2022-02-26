First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $97,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $763,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $517,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $237.32 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

