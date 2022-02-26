First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 608 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

