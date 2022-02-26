First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 214 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.68 and its 200 day moving average is $246.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.92 and a 12-month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

