First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $513,000 Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several analysts have commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

