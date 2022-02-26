First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $347,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 686,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 284,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

