First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,861,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,586,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 848,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,329,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,534,000 after purchasing an additional 724,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.65.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

