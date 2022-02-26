First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 129 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.