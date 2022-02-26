First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $476.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

FCNCA traded up $38.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $781.99. 83,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $823.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $836.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $707.75 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

