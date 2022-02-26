First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$21.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 392,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

