Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 238,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$140.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.07.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

