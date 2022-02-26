Financial Survey: Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) versus Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) and Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mondi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Mondi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A Mondi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Mondi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hochschild Mining $621.83 million 1.28 $15.16 million N/A N/A Mondi $7.61 billion 1.54 $664.82 million N/A N/A

Mondi has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hochschild Mining and Mondi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hochschild Mining 1 4 3 0 2.25 Mondi 0 2 5 0 2.71

Dividends

Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mondi pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Volatility and Risk

Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondi has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mondi beats Hochschild Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions. The Flexible Packaging segment comprises of kraft paper, paper bags, and consumer flexibles operations. The Engineered Materials segment includes personal care components, extrusion solutions and release liner operations. The Uncoated Fine Paper segment deals with managing forests and manufacturing pulp, as well as uncoated fine paper that is converted into office papers and professional printing papers sold in folio form or large reels. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Surrey, United Kingdom.

