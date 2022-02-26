Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $50.62 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

