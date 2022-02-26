FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGEN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 748.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

