Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS FEEXF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 20,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

