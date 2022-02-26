Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.15

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.