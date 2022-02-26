Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.07.

FTCH opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $67.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.29. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

