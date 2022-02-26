FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.00.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock traded up $14.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.73. The company had a trading volume of 318,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,201. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $295.16 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.63. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.