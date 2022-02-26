F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 251 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 252 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $50,468.04.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $52,019.75.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $202.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.21. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.