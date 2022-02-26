Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Buys $115,500.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
