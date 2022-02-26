Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Buys $115,500.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 32.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eyenovia by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.