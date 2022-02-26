Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $34,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Shares of EXPD opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

