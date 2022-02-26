eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.83. 22,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,120,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,808,583. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 3.10.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

