eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $549,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,300 shares of company stock worth $13,808,583. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 424,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.