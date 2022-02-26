Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 345,138 shares of company stock worth $630,389 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

