Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 345,138 shares of company stock worth $630,389 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
