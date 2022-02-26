Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.