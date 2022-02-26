Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.45

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.45 and traded as high as C$13.45. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 15,950 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$107.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.04%.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.