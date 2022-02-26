EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

