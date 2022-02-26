Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.