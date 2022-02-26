Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 542.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

