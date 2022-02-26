Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($15.91) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of EUTLF opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.