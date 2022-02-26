Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.53. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

