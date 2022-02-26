Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.16, but opened at $150.88. Etsy shares last traded at $135.52, with a volume of 191,801 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

