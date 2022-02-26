Ether Kingdoms Token Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $21,509.07 and $88,969.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

