Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,567,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

