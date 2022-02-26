Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

