ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $69.93. 118,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,139. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

