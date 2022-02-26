Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.