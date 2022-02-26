Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,217 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $76.08 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

