Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $13.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.88. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.