Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amryt Pharma plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMYT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of -0.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,231,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.