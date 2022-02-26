Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($4.00) per share for the year.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.