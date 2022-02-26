Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

