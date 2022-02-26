EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.