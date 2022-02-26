EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 270.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

