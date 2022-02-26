EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 291.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $311.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

