EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 445,175 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 9,226.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 437,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 39.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.