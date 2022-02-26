EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $340.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.41. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $305.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

