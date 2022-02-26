EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $122.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.64.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.