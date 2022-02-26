Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

