Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 8.1%

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 72,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 99,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.