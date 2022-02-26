Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.
NETI stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Eneti has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $24.74.
Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Eneti will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on NETI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
